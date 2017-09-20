Dark and devious mystery for children

Cahoots NI invite you to join them this Autumn to solve the dark and devious mystery of The Assistant’s Revenge.

Created by Charles Way, Paul Bosco Mc Eneaney and Ursula Burns, The Assistant’s Revenge is a detective story for children and adults alike from the multi award-winning children’s theatre company, Cahoots NI.

This spellbinding murder mystery with a magical twist is set to captivate audiences across Ireland this September and October.

Belfast audiences will have to wait just a little longer - The Assistant’s Revenge will return for a one of a kind performance in the heart of the City in March 2018.

A phone rings in the dead of night. Sam Sullivan, a small-time private eye hears a frightened voice on the end of the line:‘Someone’s trying to kill me’

The voice leads him to a strange travelling show at the edge of town where he meets Felix, an escapologist, and his assistants, Molly and Crystal, one of whom appears to have murder in mind. Sullivan is plunged into a world of danger and deceit in a case with more twists and turns than a ten inch corkscrew.

Director Paul Bosco Mc Eneaney says: “The Assistant’s Revenge is the perfect piece of theatre for families at this time of year - it’s spooky, it’s stylish and it’s filled with incredible illusions, live original music and huge special effects. We can’t wait to watch our young audiences solve this mystery with their families in the lead up to Halloween.”

Gilly Campbell, arts development officer for drama and dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said, “Cahoots NI, continues to bring world-class children’s theatre to young people with their brand new show, The Assistant’s Revenge. The Arts Council is delighted to support this production, through National Lottery funding, which will be enjoyed by many children across the region, helping to bring great art to everyone.”

The Assistant’s Revenge is a wonderfully wicked production for children aged seven years and over, featuring music, magic and illusion.

See the show at the Market Place Theatre, Armagh, September 29 and 30; October 4, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady; October 6, Island Arts Centre, Lisburn; October 8, Waterside Theatre, Londonderry; October 14, the Courtyard Theatre, Newtownabbey; October 15, Iontas, Castleblayney; October 18, the Web Theatre, Newtownards and October 21, Sean Hollywood Arts Centre, Newry.