Eerie ghost story at the Lyric Theatre

The Weir, by Conor McPherson and directed by Andrew Flynn, will be gracing the stage of the Lyric Theatre from September 5 - 30.

Starring Frankie McCafferty, Garrett Keogh, Patrick Ryan, Marty Maguire and Kerri Quinn, the play is set on a stormy night in Brendan’s pub, isolated above a Leitrim town, where the men are gathering for their daily pint. The arrival of a stranger in their midst – a beautiful woman – spurs them to impress her with stories. They are stories of souls past, spirits present and spectres unforeseen. One story, however, is more chilling, more sinister and more real than any of them could have foreseen.

The Lyric’s Executive Producer Jimmy Fay commented: “The Weir is a haunting and brilliant play written by Conor McPherson at the preposterous age of 25. It is a modern classic as it has already withstood the test of time given that it first premiered 20 years ago in the Royal Court upstairs and has become part of the repertoire of both British and Irish theatre’s ever since.”

The Weir’s Director, Andrew Flynn, added: “It is an honour to get to direct a play like The Weir at the lyric. The magic and intimacy of the Lyric stage will enhance this production. The words, story and characters captivate.”

Tickets are on sale from the Box Office on 9038 1081 or online at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk.