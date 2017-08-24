Ghostly tale by Conor McPherson at the Lyric

On a stormy night in Brendan’s pub, isolated above a Leitrim town, the men are gathering for their daily pint. The arrival of a stranger in their midst – a beautiful woman – spurs them to impress her with stories. They are stories of souls past, spirits present and spectres unforeseen. One story, however, is more chilling, more sinister and more real than any of them could have foreseen.

On its premiere in 1997, The Weir won the Evening Standard, Critics’ Circle and Olivier Award for best new play, establishing Conor McPherson’s eerie tale as a masterpiece of modern theatre. Quietly compelling and strangely chilling, Decadent’s production marks the first major Irish revival and national tour of The Weir - an undoubted modern classic.

The Lyric’s executive producer Jimmy Fay commented: “The Weir is a haunting and brilliant play written by Conor McPherson. It is a modern classic as it has already withstood the test of time given that it first premiered 20 years ago at the Royal Court and has become part of the repertoire of both British and Irish theatres ever since. It is one of the most effective ghost plays ever written. Through the sheer power of their storytelling the protagonists haunt us with stories of quiet eeriness and unfulfilled longing.”

He adds: “It is a beautiful, redemptive play full of tender moments of kindness and I am delighted that the Lyric are bringing Decadent’s acclaimed production to Belfast with such an outstanding cast.”

Director Andrew Flynn added: “It is an honour to get to direct a play like The Weir at the Lyric. The magic and intimacy of the Lyric stage will enhance this production. The words, story and characters captivate. It is a night in bar like no other night - a night where an audience will be entertained, moved and even spooked. It’s also a dream to work with actors of the talent and calibre of Frankie McCafferty, Garrett Keogh, Patrick Ryan, Marty Maguire and Kerri Quinn.”

The Weir by Conor McPherson runs at the Lyric, Belfast, September 5-30. Visit www,lyrictheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 02890 381081.