Belfast’s award-winning arts venue, the MAC, is thrilled to announce that its 2017 Christmas show is Hansel and Gretel.

Running from November 28 to January 7, 2018, this year’s festive show, sponsored by Phoenix Natural Gas, is a modern take on the classic fairy tale.

Performed with enchanting staging, a local cast and an original acoustic score, the MAC’s own production of the family favourite, will take audiences on a fun adventure where they will discover why friendship, laughter and family are essential for the perfect Christmas. Written by the MAC’s creative director Simon Magill and author Stephen Beggs, audiences can expect many jokes, big songs and an all-important sweetie trail.

This version of Hansel and Gretel is like no other with a modern MAC twist. Separated from their parents, Hansel and his sister Gretel must work together to find their way and escape the clutches of an evil sweet shop owner. With plenty of mishaps and mischief along the away, audiences will be willing on the duo and their band of mystical friends.

Tickets for Hansel and Gretel at the MAC are on-sale now, priced at £10 for children and £12.50-£25 for adults. For more information about the show or to book a ticket, visit themaclive.com or call (028) 9023 5053.