It’s panto time

Belfast’s Grand Opera House has announced that actress Claire King will swap the cobbles of Corrie for the high seas this festive Sseason as she joins the cast of this year’s swashbuckling pantomime, Peter Pan, which runs from Saturday December 2 until Sunday January 14.

Best known as Emmerdale’s Kim Tate, a role she played in the hit ITV show for over a decade, Claire rose to popularity as one of the soap’s best-loved characters. Following an explosive departure from the programme, Claire went to prison under the guise of wing governor Karen Betts in the popular, jail-based drama series Bad Girls.

Most recently starring as Erica Holroyd in Coronation Street, as well as featuring on Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing, Claire has cemented her reputation as one of the UK’s most versatile actresses.

Claire King will star as The Magical Mermaid, the underwater enchantress on hand to help the high-flying hero Peter Pan outwit the villainous Captain Hook.

With a record number of 50 per cent of tickets already sold - four months ahead of the opening night - the cast of Peter Pan is led by the Queen of panto May McFettridge as Mrs Smee in her 28th consecutive Grand Opera House pantomime, favourite Paddy Jenkins as Starkey, and Britain’s Got Talent finalist, funny man Paul Burling as Smee.