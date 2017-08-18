Jane Eyre sweeps onto the stage of the Opera House

Following a critically acclaimed season at the National Theatre, the Charlotte Bronte classic Jane Eyre will be brought to the stage of the Grand Opera House in Belfast from August 21.

Almost 170 years on, Charlotte Brontë’s story of the trailblazing Jane is as inspiring as ever. This bold and dynamic production uncovers one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfilment on her own terms.

From her beginnings as a destitute orphan, Jane Eyre’s spirited heroine faces life’s obstacles head-on, surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal before taking the ultimate decision to follow her heart.

Nadia Clifford is stepping it the shoes of one of literatures great heroines and, having been on tour for the last five months, she is really making the role her own.

“We started the tour at the beginning of April and it has really progressed as we have gone on,” said Nadia. “The rehearsals were so intensive that I didn’t think the cast could get any closer but we definitely have,

“Before we started I had set the bar quite high for myself. I had put Jane on such a pedestal because she was a role model for me as a teenager.

“It can be difficult on such a long run because you have been through it so many times but every audience is different and that keeps it fresh, I keep changing my mind over which is my favourite scene. It’s like a river, its the same river but its always flowing.

“I am seeing so many other facets of Jane as we go along. Initially I saw the feminist and how outspoken she was. Those are the staple things people think of when they think about Jane. But I believe the humour and the dynamics of the relationships are really coming through as well.”

The National Theatre is renowned for its innovative and stylised productions and Jane Eyre is no exception. “There’s a real fluidity in the space and the movement is choreographed almost like dance,” added Nadia.

“There are so many environs and settings that we use light, sound, music and movement to depict the sweeping landscapes and passing of time.”

Nadia and the rest of the cast are looking forward to visiting Belfast. “I have never been to Belfast before and it’s the venue we are most excited about because so many of us have never been there,” explained Nadia.

The show runs from Monday August 21 until Saturday August 26. The curtain goes up each evening at 7pm, with matinees at 2pm on the Tuesday and Saturday.