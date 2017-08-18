Local arts companies Accidental Theatre and Amadan have taken residence in an empty landmark building – the former Northern Bank at 12-13 Shaftesbury Square in Belfast - and transformed it into a hub for artists and audiences.

The duo are busy creating a vast range of events, workshops, and performances that put this valuable city asset to immediate, dynamic use.

The newly transformed building includes a black-box theatre, wood-floored rehearsal and meeting rooms, offices, and an intimate performance space and bar.

This month the venue is hosting a brand new play entitled Michelle and Arlene, which is part of a new project by Accidental called Rapid Response, in which they ask local writers to create a new short play based on an immediately topical issue. They play must then be written, rehearsed and performed within roughly a month, so that it is up to date in its topicality and urgency. Michelle and Arlene, which is written by Rosemary Jenkinson, is a play about local politicians Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster on holiday together.

The show is set to run at the Accidental Theatre from August 24-26. The curtain goes up at 8pm and tickets, priced £8, can be booked by contacting the box office on 028 9032 5881. For further information or to book tickets online, log onto www.accidentaltheatre.co.uk.