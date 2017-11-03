One man show explores meaning of fatherhood

Belfast actor, writer, director and comedian Stephen Beggs will be bringing his celebrated one-man show about one of life’s most important experiences - fatherhood – to Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy for two shows tomorrow (Saturday November 4).

My Father’s Chair is a funny and moving performance for families about the nature of fatherhood.

What does it mean to have a father? What does it mean to be a father? What makes the relationship between father and kids unique and special? How does society view the role of fathers in children’s lives?

As a theatre maker and a father himself, Stephen Beggs explores all these questions, creating a funny, challenging and emotional journey for audiences along the way.

The show was partly inspired by Stephen’s relationship with his late father and his own experience of having a child. As an audience member commented on the show: “You told your story and by doing so evoked memories good and sad for the adults, while showing children how their parents were once so like them.”

Stephen is a regular visitor to Seamus Heaney HomePlace and directed local school students in a performance for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall during their visit to the centre earlier this year. On bringing My Father’s Chair to Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Stephen says: “Family and the relationship between father and son are major themes in Seamus Heaney’s poetry so I am delighted to be bringing My Father’s Chair to his spiritual home.”

Developed by Mid Ulster District Council, Seamus Heaney HomePlace is a purpose-built arts and literary centre, which celebrates the life and work of the late poet and Nobel Laureate. It opened in September 2016.

Tickets for My Father’s Chair at Seamus Heaney HomePlace can be booked online at www.seamusheaneyhome.com.