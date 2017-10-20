Play challenges attitudes towards migrants

A European family have owned a private beach for generations. They are celebrating a wedding, a union to bring children, security and greater prosperity. A stranger arrives on the shore - the family must decide how to respond.

This Beach is a blistering satire of white western privilege made in response to the global refugee crisis, from multi-award-winning theatre company Brokentalkers. The Irish company are bringing this critically-acclaimed work to Belfast’s Lyric Theatre with a performance on Saturday November 25.

As the sand in This Beach is dug into and the past is excavated on stage, the beach becomes in turn an appealing leisure amenity, a valuable possession, a site of invasion, and a theatre of war.

Brokentalkers are acclaimed internationally for their pioneering work dramatically exploring the world we live in with honesty, originality and courage. This Beach is sharply written and keenly observed, incorporating Brokentalkers’ trademark style of telling stories of social importance in an innovative way. The Irish Times bills the show as a “satire of shrugging consciences”.

This Beach is written and directed by Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan. The play was co-produced by the Goethe Institut, Munich Kammerspiele before its sold out run at the Dublin Fringe Festival 2016. This tour is co-produced by Project Arts Centre.

Brokentalkers are funded by the Arts Council of Ireland, Dublin City Council and Culture Ireland.

This Beach, Lyric Theatre, Belfast, Saturday November 25. Visit lyrictheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 02890 381081.