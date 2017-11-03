Practise what you preach: Dusty show set for city

The music of legendary singer Dusty Springfield is given new life in the hit musical, Son of a Preacher Man, which is coming to the Grand Opera House in Belfast later this month.

Featuring the singer’s greatest hits, including The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, and of course, the titular tune Son of a Preacher Man, the cast includes X Factor star Diana Vickers and former Bad Girls and Coronation Street actress Debra Stephenson.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is bringing his special flare to the production as director and choreographer, creating a musical that is set to delight Belfast audiences.

The show weaves a story of three strangers who seek out romantic advice from the legendary ‘Preacher Man’ who ran a swinging Soho joint in the 60s. Now he is long gone, but they do find the ‘Son of a Preacher Man’ instead.

Debra Stephenson will be making her Belfast stage debut when the musical arrives at the end of the month.

Aside from her acting roles in some of Britain’s most popular TV shows, she is equally famous for her performances as an impressionist, and when her run in Son of a Preacher Man comes to an end early next year, she will be returning to her first love as a team captain opposite Rory Bremner in the new ITV show The Imitation Game.

Having only appeared in short plays in the past, Debra is relishing the opportunity to tread the boards again. “This is the first time I have done theatre apart from short plays and panto,” she told The Guide. “I liken the show to Mamma Mia. It is the music of Dusty Springfield and a completely unrelated story but it works really well.

“The songs are so relatable and when you see it all together it is really special. It is a rollercoaster of emotions and if you like the music of Dusty Springfield, you will have a good night.”

This sparklingly funny and sweetly touching new musical play by internationally-renowned writer Warner Brown will have you laughing, crying and singing your heart out to some of the greatest songs ever written.

The show runs at the Grand Opera House in Belfast from November 21-25, and tickets, priced from £16.75, are on sale now from the Box Office on 028 9024 1919 or online at www.goh.co.uk.