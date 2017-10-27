QI Elves to invade Ulster Hall

The multi-award winning number one podcast No Such Thing As A Fish is set to embark on a UK theatre tour, and will be coming to the Ulster Hall in Belfast on March 27, 2018.

As one of the UK’s most successful podcasts, NSTAAF has enjoyed 150 episodes, toured the UK and Europe, released a special episode on vinyl, and been adapted for BBC2 into two hit series of No Such Thing As The News.

No Such Thing As A Fish is a weekly podcast in which Dan Schreiber, James Harkin, Anna Ptaszynski and Andrew Hunter Murray, who are well known as QI Elves from the hit TV quiz show QI, share the most bizarre, extraordinary and hilarious facts they’ve found out over the last seven days.

Co-host Dan Schreiber said: “This is massively exciting for us. We started as four dorks sitting around a single microphone trying to make each other laugh.”

