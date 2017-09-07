SSE Arena lifts the curtain on panto stars

The SSE Arena, Belfast, has unveiled the leading stars in this year’s ‘SSE Airtricity Presents: The Spectacular Aladdin’ pantomime as Jake Carter will take to the stage as Aladdin, Nadia Forde steps into the bejewelled slippers of Princess Jasmine and local actress Nuala McKeever will play the Empress.

Country singing sensation Jake Carter, singer and actress Nadia Forde and renowned actress Nuala McKeever, will join the star-studded line up in December 2017 alongside Belfast’s funniest Panto queen, Ross Anderson-Doherty as Genie and X-Factor’s Rhydian, who plays the evil role of Abanazar.

Lead actor Jake Carter said: “I’m delighted to be back performing in Belfast this Christmas. Aladdin is one of my all-time favourite pantomimes and I’m really looking forward to working with some brilliant actors; Rhydian, Nadia Forde and Nuala McKeever.”

‘SSE Airtricity Presents: The Spectacular Aladdin’ will bring a host of creative talent to the stage to tell the ancient, ever-popular tale, and stage performances will be led by directors-in-chief, Dan Gordon and Martin Lynch.

Northern Ireland’s biggest and newest Christmas pantomime, brought to the SSE Arena by SSE Airtricity, Q Radio, M & J Pantos and new sponsors Fruit Shoot, promises to bring families and schools on a colourful, charming and magical ride. School specific performances start on Thursday 14 December, family shows will start from Saturday 16 with a family ticket for four for just £80 and for SSE Reward customers a special kids go free offer. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ssearenabelfast.com/the-spectacular-aladdin

Pantomime charity partners, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, will benefit from the pantomime by fundraising bucket collections at a number of the shows.

The Panto will run for 29 performances only from December 14 December 27. Log onto www.ssearenabelfast.com for further information.