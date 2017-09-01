Uncover the secrets of Adrian Mole at the Mac

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole (Aged 13 ¾), Sue Townsend’s best-selling novel, will take to the MAC stage in Belfast this month.

Chronicling the life of Adrian Mole and his adolescent years in the 1980’s, this classic comedy is a nostalgic blast from the past jam-packed with fun and laughter.

The MAC is the first stop for the touring adaptation of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole (Aged 13 ¾) which is brought to life by Bruiser Theatre Company in their signature boisterous style at the MAC from September 22- October 7, celebrating their 20th anniversary production.

Hilariously captured in Adrian’s secret diary the show charts the highs and lows of being a teenager during the Thatcher period including dealing with dysfunctional parents, the school bully and teenage crushes. Adrian’s troubles with spots, height and clothes still hold their relevance and will resonate with teenagers today.

Made up of an entirely local cast, Belfast actor Adam Dougal will take on the role as the infamous Adrian Mole and Colette Lennon, also from Belfast, portraying Adrian’s love interest Pandora. In fact, Adam and Colette will be celebrating the successful run of the production by getting married a week after the tour ends. The NI-based cast gives this much-loved story a new lease of life for today’s generation, making it a fun night out for those familiar with and new to Adrian Mole.

Simon Magill, Creative Director at the MAC, said: “Following the success of The Importance of Being Earnest earlier this year, we are delighted to host another vibrant production by Bruiser Theatre Company and to be the first stop on its tour. With an infectious musical score arranged by Musical Director Matthew Reeve, this hilarious adaptation by Bruiser in their signature style will bring Adrian’s story to life once more.”

Lisa May, Director at Bruiser Theatre Company, said: “As our 20th anniversary production, we’ll be giving Adrian the typical Bruiser treatment. We will be bringing our fast paced, and physical style to The MAC and beyond, throwing in an extra helping of 80s nostalgia on the way. Sue Townsend’s story perfectly encapsulates adolescent life in the 1980’s, encompassing all its ups and downs, with hilarious situations and issues that teens today will absolutely relate to.

“Our fantastic all local cast will retell the hilarity of this cult classic to audiences that are familiar with Adrian, and to those who are meeting him for the first time.”

Tickets for The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole (Aged 13 ¾) are now on-sale at themaclive.com.