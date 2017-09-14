Uncover the secrets of Adrian Mole at the MAC

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole (Aged 13 ¾), Sue Townsend’s best-selling novel, will take to the MAC stage in Belfast next week (September 22) and run until October 7, before heading off on tour.

Chronicling the life of Adrian Mole and his adolescent years in the 1980s, this classic comedy, brought to life by Bruiser Theatre, is a nostalgic blast from the past, jam-packed with fun and laughter.

Hilariously captured in Adrian’s secret diary, the show charts the highs and lows of being a teenager during the Thatcher period, including dealing with dysfunctional parents, the school bully and teenage crushes. Adrian’s troubles with spots, height and clothes still hold their relevance and will resonate with teenagers today.

Made up of an entirely local cast, Belfast actor Adam Dougal will take on the role as the infamous Adrian Mole, with Colette Lennon, also from Belfast, portraying Adrian’s love interest Pandora.

In fact, Adam and Colette will be celebrating the successful run of the production by getting married a week after the tour ends. The NI-based cast gives this much-loved story a new lease of life for today’s generation, making it a fun night out for those familiar with and new to Adrian Mole.

Adam first took to the stage with Bruiser Theatre with the hugely successful musical The Twenty-Fifth Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which was his first time performing at the MAC and also where he met his soon-to-be wife.

“The shows Bruiser puts on are very creative and you know the production is going to be a little bit different,” he said. “I wasn’t a big reader as a child so I hadn’t read Adrian Mole, but I read the book when I knew the audition was coming up and I loved it. The quirky character really came off the page to me and there are some great one-liners.

“Adrian is definitely an intellectual and much older than his years. He’s certainly not your average, football-playing teenage boy, and it’s a joy to play the role.

“It’s a really fun night out, but hopefully there will be a sense of nostalgia as well. It’s a great night of entertainment but I hope the audience will go away caring about the characters.”

Tickets for The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole (Aged 13 ¾) are now on sale at themaclive.com.