There is a Santa Parade happening in Belfast city centre

Santa-mad children (and some adults) might be interested to hear that Mr Claus himself is coming to Belfast city centre this weekend.

Kicking off with a parade at 12 noon on Saturday (November, 18), Santa and all of his favourite characters will make their way from Belfast City Hall at 12 noon to his home in his grotto at CastleCourt - where he will remain until Christmas Eve.

Children can visit Santa to tell him their wish list

A CastleCourt representative explained, “There’s a great selection of events and activities for all the family this Christmas not to mention lots of shops to be discovered! So come along and join the fun.

“Santa makes his big appearance at CastleCourt on Saturday, November 18 with a fun filled parade through the city centre with dancing elves, snowmen and costume characters brightening up Donegall Place from 12 noon, as they make their way towards CastleCourt.”

But the fun doesn’t end there, as passing crowds will be treated to all of their favourite Christmas tunes.