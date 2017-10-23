Applications now open for Late, Late Toy Show tickets

The hunt for tickets for The Late Late Toy Show is now on with applications for the most sought after seats in Ireland opening today, it has been announced.

As The Late Late Toy Show regional auditions kicked off at the Clayton Hotel in Cork this morning, host Ryan Tubridy launched the application process for tickets. Last year there were more than 140,000 applications for tickets to be in the audience for Ireland’s most popular television event.

Ryan Tubridy said: “I cannot tell you how often I am asked about Toy Show tickets. It really is quite extraordinary how popular they are. I am asked about them everywhere I go and the worst part about it is that I have to disappoint which I hate to do! My best advice is to get those applications in good and early and keep your fingers crossed – this year it could be you.”

This week The Late Late Toy Show hits the road to audition performers throughout the country as they hope to make it into the cast of this year’s programme.

Over the course of three days, The Late Late Toy Show team will see hundreds of budding hopefuls, meeting the best of Ireland’s young singers, dancers, musicians and performers.

This year the regional auditions are hitting Cork, Galway and Mullingar with young performers from all over Ireland expected to take part.

The auditions are invitation-only with contestants drawn from thousands of applications received over the summer months.

During the tour the Toy Show team will be looking for fun, talented performers to take part in some of the night’s big set pieces as well as toy demonstrators who have the potential to charm the nation while chatting to the biggest kid of them all, Ryan.

Late Late Toy Show producer Nigel Power said: “There have been some brilliant kids on the Toy Show over the years, delivering really memorable performances. We’re confident that we are going find some true stars in amongst this year’s auditionees and we’re really looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

This year’s Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, December 1.

Applications for Toy Show tickets are processed separately to applications for tickets to the regular Late Late and each year the application process starts anew.

So, even if you have applied for Toy Show tickets before or are already in the running for seats at the main show, to be in with a chance to get tickets to this year’s Toy Show, you must apply separately by going to https://www.rte.ie/latelatetoyshow/. Applications via social media or email will not be counted.

Tickets are issued in a random lottery and those lucky enough to secure a seat will be notified closer to broadcast.

Last year’s Jungle Book themed Late Late Toy Show roared its way to a total consolidated* audience of 1.57 million people, making it the second most watched programme on Irish television this century.