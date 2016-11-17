BBC extends Wimbledon broadcast deal to 2024

The BBC has extended its contract to broadcast Wimbledon for a further four years until 2024.

The current agreement ran out in 2020 but both parties have kept their commitment to the longest partnership in sports broadcasting history.

Next year's tournament will mark 80 years of television coverage and 90 years of radio, with Radio 5 Live included in the new deal.

Philip Brook, the All England Club's chairman, cited the high viewing figures generated by free-to-air television, with a peak audience of 13.3 million people watching Andy Murray's final victory over Milos Raonic this summer.

Brook said: "We are delighted to be further extending our long partnership with the BBC up to 2024.

"We greatly value the BBC's commitment to delivering large national audiences for The Championships across a multitude of high-quality platforms, and look forward to celebrating 90 years of our partnership with them in 2017."