BBC preheats its ovens for Great British Bake Off final

Baking contest The Great British Bake Off will air for the last time on the BBC tonight as the remaining three contestants hope to rise to the occasion and be crowned the series winner.

Andrew Smyth, Jane Beedle and Candice Brown are the finalists for series seven, the BBC's last run of the popular amateur baker competition before it moves to its new home at Channel 4.

Northern Ireland's Smyth, 25, garden designer Beedle, 61, and 31-year-old PE teacher Brown withstood the heat of the kitchen against nine other hopeful cake creators to reach the showdown for the title of 2016's best baker.

The competition so far has seen the contestants strive to avoid soggy bottoms, burnt buns and crumbling cakes in rounds which have taken in patisserie, desserts, pastry, botanical and Tudor themes.

Tasks tonight are set to include a return to meringues for the signature bake, a technical challenge set by judge Mary Berry that will ask the contestants to complete a British classic after being given just one instruction and no measurements, and a showstopper creation that is said to be the most complex ever set in the competition, with the most bakes ever requested for a challenge.

As usual, the winner will be announced at a celebration attended by the family and friends of the three finalists, as well as the bakers they knocked out in previous rounds.

After series seven has drawn to a close, The Great BritishBake Off will no longer be on the menu at the BBC and programme makers Love Productions will move it to Channel 4, where the stars attached to the programme are yet to be confirmed.

Judge Paul Hollywood is the only one of the original team who will follow the show to its new broadcaster - co-judge Berry and presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have all announced that they will end their time in the Bake Off tent with this series.