Brenda Blethyn filming eighth series of crime drama Vera

Brenda Blethyn is back in Vera's mac and floppy hat as she shoots the upcoming eighth series of the hit crime drama.

The actress, 71, was pictured filming scenes for the ITV show's new run in Whitley Bay.

Blethyn has been playing frumpy but lovable DCI Vera Stanhope since 2011.

The last instalment wrapped up in April with a tense plot which saw Vera searching for the killer of a young girl who went missing following a music festival.

The four-episode series was a ratings winner and fans called for the drama's next run to be extended.vera