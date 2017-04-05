Cinema: Bullets and quips are flying fast as Free Fire is all about the action

When Ben Wheatley proposed a shoot-out movie that would hark back to such cult classics as Pulp Fiction, the stars came out with guns a-blazing.

Set in Massachusetts in the late-Seventies (think Winnebagos, handlebar moustaches and scene-stealing flares), Free Fire follows an arms deal gone wrong, when Justine (Brie Larson) brokers a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two Irishmen (Cillian Murphy, Michael Smiley) and a gang led by Vernon (Sharlto Copley) and Ord (Armie Hammer), who are selling them a stash of guns.

But in true cinematic style, when shots are fired in the handover, a heart-stopping game of survival ensues.

This is where Wheatley’s vision differs, however.

Intrigued by the gulf between accounts of real-life gun battles and how such events are portrayed on the big screen, he set out to portray a more realistic account of gunfire - much to the cast’s intrigue.

“What I’ve heard from some people who have actually been in combat and stuff is that you don’t fall down when you get shot - until someone says, ‘Hey, you’ve been shot’, and then you look and you go, ‘Argh’, and then you fall down,” explains Hammer, 30.

“It’s sort of like a Pavlovian response,” continues the Californian. “So in this movie, you have people who get hit and they just kind of adrenalise and keep going and they’re out of their minds, almost.”

“Armie actually does know a lot about the military stuff, so I kept speaking to him,” adds his co-star Copley.

“There’s things in the movie, like when Vernon asks how much time he has before he bleeds out, where I would constantly go to Armie - he was like my military resource,” says the South African, 43. “It was like, ‘Dude, if I was bleeding, how long would I have before I died from this wound?’, and somehow he knows all of this stuff.”

Swapping the derelict film set for a plush hotel, today the energetic duo are on top form - bouncing off one another as they talk.

So what appealed in the shoot-em-up framework?

The director, clearly, was a big draw...

“He’s willing to take some bold steps,” Hammer declares of Wheatley’s unique bullet opera.

“It’s a pretty daring move to say, ‘I’m going to shoot a movie that’s pretty much all going to take place in one warehouse and, after about 20 minutes of the movie, there’s not going to be much dialogue, there’s going to be a big gun fight’.

“They used to make movies more like that and they don’t any more,” adds the star. “So it’s kind of bold of him to do that, and I think that’s what gives it that great Pulp-y Seventies kind of feel.”

“He does do a couple of things differently,” chimes Copley, whose previous credits include sci-fi thrillers District 9 and Elysium. “I’ve never seen a director who edits on set, which is quite amazing; literally between set-ups, he would be editing as he went.

“I’m not sure if that’s what makes him creatively different,” he muses, resting his hand on his hip. “But it’s certainly practically different and he created a very free environment for us to work in - or it felt free anyway!”

Filmed over six weeks in a warehouse on the outskirts of Brighton, the 99% practical shoot was full on, with an estimated 500 pyrotechnical detonations and 6,000 rounds of ammunition fired on set.

“You had to crawl for a whole week!” cries Hammer. “They locked the doors on us and said, ‘This is where you live now’. Everybody was there every day, for all intents and purposes, and we would have weekends off in Brighton, which was great.”

“We really didn’t leave,” reiterates Copley. “It was an interesting schedule, in that we had to be there all the time because of how fluid the shooting was and how Ben works.

“You never knew when you were going to be on. It was kind of like being a fireman in a certain way’.

“Except it was not as meaningful because when you’re fireman, you actually save lives!” Copley finishes with a smile. “We just entertain you.”

