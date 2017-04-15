Cinema: There’s no signs of slowing down for veteran actor still in command

At 84, Michael Caine shows no signs of slowing down. He talks to Susan Griffin about rebelling, reaping rewards and why retirement is not an option for the star of new movie Going In Style

Michael Caine faced a backlash last week after revealing he voted for Brexit. His explanation, that he voted for “freedom” and would “rather be a poor master than a rich servant”, was met with derision from members of the Remain camp, and he was branded a hypocrite given his years as a former tax exile.

We meet a few hours before the veteran actor’s Brexit revelations make headlines, but he’s keen to talk taxes when the topic of financial gain crops up.

Brought up in South-East London - where his mother worked as a cook and charlady (house cleaner) and his father as a fish marker porter - Caine describes being paid inordinate amounts of cash throughout his career as “surreal”.

If he doesn’t look in the mirror then “I feel about 60”, continues Caine, who has two daughters, Dominique, from his marriage to actress Patricia Haines, and Natasha, from his 44-year marriage to Shakira Baksh.

Retirement isn’t on the cards for Caine. He continues to work, “in order to do something good, and also for money. I do get paid! But I only do what I actually think is going to be good. I don’t just do work which is crap. I don’t do commercials”.

A second later, he remembers the Sky advert he filmed not so long ago.

“They paid me a fortune for doing that, that’s why I did that, and I bought my daughter a house with it.”

The six-time Oscar-nominee (he won for 1986’s Hannah And Her Sisters and 1999’s The Cider House Rules) has the comedy Coup d’Etat coming up and today is promoting new heist movie Going In Style.

Caine plays Joe, a retired factory worker who decides to reap revenge on the bank that’s taken his money by robbing it, along with two long-time friends, played by Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin.

“I would understand it [their anger],” he comments. “I probably wouldn’t rob a bank, because I wouldn’t have the courage, but I’d wish to rob a bank. We all feel that the banks have been robbing us.”

Joe might have left it ‘til his latter years to rebel, but Caine didn’t wait so long.

“No, I was always rebellious, terrible,” he admits, with a roaring laugh.

“I was in the army for two years, in Berlin when I was 18. I was in the occupation force in 1951. And I was such a nuisance. The next year, they sent me to Korea to try and get rid of me. But I survived. I got a bit of shrapnel behind me ear but that was all.”

He worked as a labourer when he left the army, but already had aspirations of becoming an actor - “not because I wanted to be rich and famous, because I knew I couldn’t be because of my background, accent, class system in England”.

It was an “old, cockney man” he worked with who told him to head to the West End and hunt out the trade paper The Stage. “He said, ‘At the back of it, you’ll find adverts for actors’,” recalls Caine.

“Well, it wasn’t that, it was, ‘stage manager, play, small parts’, and that was the start of my poverty,” he adds, laughing again.

“I was earning about 10 quid a week in the factory. I earned £3, 10 shillings a week [as a stage manager] and the flat cost £3, but I was the stage manager and I used to hope for plays with meals because I always ordered triple the food we’d need and I’d eat the rest. I mean, that’s poor.”

He’d just done a play for the BBC when he experienced “the first inkling I was ever going to be famous”, as he was walking along the street with his close friend Terence Stamp. “We were sharing a flat, we were both out of work and on our arses and we saw Roger Moore, who was a big star on the television, coming towards us. He said, ‘I saw you on the play last night, you’re going to be a star, Michael’, and he walked away. That was the first time I met Roger. Years later, we became very close friends.”

Now, reflecting on his life, he says there are no regrets.

“That song [‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’] is for me. I regret nothing. Nothing,” says Caine.

“I believe in God because if you’d had my life, you would have to. There is no other reason for it, from where I came from and what I’ve done. I have had, knock on wood, so far, the best life I could possibly have thought of.”

Going In Style is in cinemas now.