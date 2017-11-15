Co Antrim cinema scoops prestigious accolade

Ballyclare’s Picture House cinema has been named best new UK community cinema in the prestigious UK-wide Cinema for All awards in Sheffield.

The Picture House, which won the Best New Society category, was the only Northern Irish community cinema to be shortlisted at the Cinema For All Community Cinema Conference and Film Society of the Year Awards.

This was the biggest gathering of film societies, community cinemas, village screens and film clubs in the United Kingdom, so it was a great honour for the Co Antrim-based community cinema, which was only formed in 2016.

Since last December, the group has shown films every month in Ballyclare Town Hall from children’s films such as Frozen and Zootropolis to local films such as The Journey and Bad Day for the Cut, attracting audiences of enthusiastic film fans.

Robert Robinson, Picture House spokesperson, said the object of the club was to present a diverse and varied programme of local, quality, art house and independent films for the cinema-loving public of the town.

He explained: “Since December 2016, Ballyclare Town Hall has been transformed into a picture palace every month. We provide popcorn and soft drinks, while our volunteers make delicious cakes and buns. We hope it has become a central part of community life in the town, for everyone.

“We were amazed and delighted to win and it’s a tribute to the hard work of all our members and the support we’ve had from the local community.”

The next event in Ballyclare will be on Saturday, December 2 with a screening of Sing Street. For more information about the Picture House, check out www.ballyclarecinema.com