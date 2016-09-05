Cold Feet returns to our screens

Hit comedy drama Cold Feet returns tonight after a 13-year absence.

The Manchester-based series is back starring Coleraine man James Nesbitt, John Thomson, Fay Ripley, Robert Bathurst and Hermione Norris.

This time viewers will see how their characters are coping with middle age.

Cold Feet ran for five series between 1997 and 2003, with more than 10 million viewers tuning in for the emotional finale.

The group are reunited when Adam (Nesbitt) returns after years spent working abroad, though not everyone is thrilled at his return.

The Bafta-winning show, which was created by Mike Bullen, has been broadcast in more than 30 countries, and remade for US, Italian, Czech Republic and Polish audiences.

Nearly 11 million viewers watched the funeral of Helen Baxendale's character Rachel, who died in a road crash in the final series.

Baxendale will not be part of the reunion.

The series started in 1997 with couples Adam and Rachel, Pete and Jenny, and Karen and David.

Fans have clamoured for a reunion ever since the final episode was broadcast following Rachel's death, with Nesbitt's Adam bringing up their son alone.

Cold Feet returns tonight on ITV at 9pm.