Conor McGregor lands pirate role in ‘Game of Thrones’

Irish U.F.C world champion, Conor McGregor, has landed a role in hit television series, ‘Game of Throne’, according to U.F.C. supremo, Dana White.

White confirmed McGregor had landed the role in an interview with Fox Sports Live earlier this week.

McGregor will play a mute pirate on board Euron Greyjoy’s ship called Silence according to ‘Game of Thrones’ fan site, WatchersOnTheWall.com

There are two seasons remaining before ‘Game of Thrones’ comes to an end.

It is believed that one of the directors of the series is a U.F.C. fan hence the reason McGregor has been offered a part.

‘Game of Thrones’, which is filmed in Northern Ireland, will return with a seventh season in June next year.