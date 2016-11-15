Could the new Star Wars movie be landing in Lisburn?

The Force might be with Lisburn as an American website has claimed the city has been chosen as the next filming location for the latest Star Wars movie.

According to KY12 news, reports coming out of Hollywood are that a portion of the next instalment in the Star Wars saga will be filmed near Lisburn.

This might be your chance to appear in the iconic movies as the site also claims that hundreds of extras will be needed for the scenes.

They say that the undisclosed location will represent a previously unknown planet in the Star Wars Universe.

The site said: “Local fans of the film series were understandably excited about the news and especially excited about the prospect of becoming an extra in the film after producers also stated that “hundreds of extras will be needed from the Lisburn area.”

“No details were released as to exactly when production would take place in the Lisburn area but they stated that it should begin no later than next fall. A casting call for extras will be announced well before that time period, however.”