Councillor calls for Channel 4 to ‘get rid’ of Great British Bake Off’s Noel Fielding

A Newtownabbey councillor has made a complaint to Channel 4 following last night’s episode of The Great British Bake Off.

Councillor David Hollis - the TUV’s sole representative Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council - took to social media this morning (Wednesday) to voice his concerns about the show which was broadcast on September 12.

Commenting on Facebook, the Traditional Unionist Voice representative said: “Noel Fielding on last night’s Great British Bake Off was seen to be hiding in a fridge and the door was opened by a fellow presenter.

“The fridge door was then closed on him and locked, with Fielding inside - all before the 9:00 o’clock showdown.”

Last night Channel 4 also tweeted an image of Fielding in the fridge, alongside fellow presenter Sandi Toksvig with the text: “Just when you thought @NoelFielding11 couldn’t get any cooler... #GBBO #BreadWeek.”

Branding Noel Fielding a “non-entity”, Cllr Hollis added: “Many children have, in the past, lost their lives in accidents involving fridges. I have made a complaint to Channel 4. They need to put this right by stating the dangers and get rid of this non-entity Noel Fielding immediately.”

Cllr David Hollis.

Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.