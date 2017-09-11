Craig Revel Norwood calls for same-sex couples on Strictly Come Dancing

Craig Revel Horwood has said the BBC should introduce same-sex couples on Strictly Come Dancing - and predicted it will happen next year.

His comments come after the BBC said that there were "no plans" to make the move on the TV show.

The acid-tongued judge said that the tango was originally danced between two men.

He told ITV show Lorraine: "I think same-sex couples can exist!

"You only have to decide who's going to go backwards really, that's the only difference."

Asked whether viewers could see same-sex couples in future, he said: "I hope so, I really hope so. In the world of competition there are same-sex couples...

"So there's no reason why that can't happen. The Beeb have to decide whether they want to do that one year. I think it will probably happen next year.

"If you consider the tango was originally danced between two men anyway... It's powerful, explosive, and the same can happen between two women.

"There's nothing wrong, I mean you can get married now can't you. It's very appreciated with the community.

"It's great to celebrate anyone's sexuality. It's not just about sex, it's about dancing."

His comments also come as contestant the Rev Richard Coles argued it made "no sense" that anyone would resist having dancers of the same gender taking to the floor together in the hit programme.

Coles, who was one half of the 1980s band the Communards, is in a same-sex marriage.

He has been paired to dance with Dianne Buswell, but told Digital Spy he had "a discussion" with bosses on the show about having same-sex couples taking part.

Fellow contestant Susan Calman, who is a lesbian, had been criticised on social media for not having a female professional partner.

But she wrote on Twitter: "I wanted to dance with a man. I am not being held hostage by the BBC. I'm still well gay and proud of it."