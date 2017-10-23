Documentary lifts lid on Irish League’s ‘God Squad’

The Christian ethos of Crusaders Football Club is explored in a new documentary which will be broadcast this evening.

Given exclusive access to the changing room, fans and players, BBC Northern Ireland’s ‘True North’ documentary team gives audiences an unprecedented insight into the club during the 2016/17 season.

Crusaders: Keeping The Faith also looks at the heritage of a club and its players once labelled the ‘God Squad’ due to the Christian make-up of its team.

Former star striker Stephen Baxter has been first team manager for nearly 12 years.

Cameras followed him and his team last season right through to a nail-biting last day finale that could have seen them secure a momentous third Premier League title in a row.

Irish League fans will know who lifted the trophy on the final day, but we will not spoil it for those wishing to watch the documentary.

In the programme – made by Natalie Maynes and Thomas Niblock – manager Baxter talks about the formation of the ‘God Squad’.

He said: “I became a Christian when I was 19. Years later when I was coming to play football for Crusaders Football Club, there were 12 Christians at the football club.

“So we got labelled the ‘God Squad’ because we went on this great run.

“A football environment wasn’t seen as a Christian environment and that myth I felt was blown away at that moment.”

• Crusaders: Keeping The Faith will be on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.40pm.