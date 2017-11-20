Enid Blyton classic The Magic Faraway Tree heads to the big screen

Enid Blyton’s children’s novel The Magic Faraway Tree is being adapted for the big screen.

Simon Farnaby, who penned the movie Paddington 2, is attached to write the film.

The book was part of Blyton’s Faraway Tree series, written between 1939 and 1951, of four novels, including The Enchanted Wood, The Folk Of The Faraway Tree and Up The Faraway Tree.

All the books in the series by the best-selling English writer, who died in 1968, have been optioned for development.

The project was first mooted in 2014 but is now being made with film production company StudioCanal, which is currently enjoying success with Paddington 2, as well as Sam Mendes’s company Neal Street Productions.

Farnaby said: “The Magic Faraway Tree books are a firework display of the imagination.

“The pages are lit up with wonderful characters, humour, peril and adventure. Most homes have a well-worn jam-fingerprinted volume somewhere on their shelves.

“I’m very much looking forward to bringing the likes of the Saucepan Man and Dame Washalot to the big screen for fans both old and new.”

Producer Pippa Harris said: “As a child I was entranced by the magical world created by Blyton, and it’s terrific to have the chance to introduce her beloved characters to a new generation of children.”