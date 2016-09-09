Feast of film is on the menu for Cinemagic

The annual Cinemagic Film and Television Festival programme returns for a feast of film from October 7-30, jam-packed with over two hundred films and diverse creative opportunities to inspire and motivate young people.

The Cinemagic Opening Night Preview in Odyssey Cinemas on October 7 is the much anticipated animated adventure, Storks, from Warner Bros, Pictures, which audiences will be ‘flocking’ to and closing the festival is the inspirational documentary, Life, Animated from director Roger Ross Williams, winner of the Best Director Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

Guests from the world of film and television include Directors, Bruce Goodison (Doctor Foster, Home Fires), William McGregor (Poldark), Daniel Gordon (Hillsborough), Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa (Good Vibrations, Cherrybomb); film critic supremo, Mark Kermode, who returns for his 12th visit to Cinemagic with his festival pick Forbidden Planet; Blue Peter presenter, Lindsey Russell, Swallows and Amazons Art Director, David Bowes and TV/Online presenters, Maddie Moat (Earth Unplugged, Do You Know?), Ben Shires (Officially Amazing!) and Greg Foot (Blue Peter, Brit Lab).

As well as bringing young people new premieres and previews from the Hollywood studios, the diverse New World Cinema programme will celebrate stories, peoples and cultures from around the globe. Movies this year come from Canada, USA, Mexico, Ireland, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Netherlands, Austria, Serbia, Latvia, UAE, South Korea Switzerland, Russia, Estonia, Finland, Poland, Hungary, Norway, Belgium, Japan, China and Australia. Highlights include the adventure filled Little Mountain Boy, animated/live action hybrid, Monster Hunt, book to film adaptation Gamba, coming of age drama, Little Bird, fantasy animation, Kai, and historical drama, Fly Away Home, with an introduction and audience Q&A with director Mirjam Unger and actor Gerald Votava.

For further information/booking visit www. cinemagic.org.uk or telephone 90 311 900.