First Game of Thrones and now the Dark Hedges appear in Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer

They have been made famous by appearing in Game of Thrones, now we have had our first glimpse of the Dark Hedges in the latest Transformers blockbuster.

The latest trailer for the movie series was released earlier this week and the Dark Hedges in County Antrim make a brief appearance.

Mark Wahlberg stars in the film but it is a mysterious unknown figure spotted at the local landmark on horseback.

Meanwhile, the popularity of the Dark Hedges was evident on Easter Monday as hundreds of visitors arrived at the ancient site.