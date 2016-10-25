Following Great British Bake Off final Andrew Smyth is set for Northern Ireland homecoming event

Northern Ireland baker extraordinaire Andrew Smyth will be in Belfast next Saturday for a homecoming event... whether or not he is the Great British Bake Off championship remains to be seen.

Andrew, originally from Holywood in Co Down, is in the final three in the hit BBC One show this Wednesday night.

Whatever the result Andrew, who now lives with friends in Derby, will be in Waterstones in Fountain Street for an event on Saturday (October 29).

The events are a unique opportunity for Bake Off fans to meet the finalists in person and get their hands on a signed copy of the book.

Like a well-proven loaf The Great British Bake Off’s popularity has risen to astonishing heights.

Millions have watched each week as this year’s amateur bakers don their aprons and step nervously into that iconic marquee.

Next week we’ll finally find out who is to be crowned the overall winner of 2016.

To celebrate the end of the series, the three finalists – Jane, Candice & Andrew - will be signing copies of The Great British Bake Off tie-in recipe book in bookshops across the UK. Signings take place in London, Birmingham, Manchester and the Bakers home towns of Bromley, Milton Keynes and Belfast.

The Great British Bake Off: Perfect Cakes & Bakes to Make at Home accompanies the 2016 TV series.

Each chapter includes favourite classics with a twist, recipes with simple ingredients to create something adventurous, and showstoppers that will guarantee you’re crowned Star Baker in your own home.

The book also contains the best of the Bakers recipes from the new series as well as the technical challenges by Mary and Paul.