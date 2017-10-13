Search

Game of Thrones cast 'will not be given scripts' for eighth season

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals that the cast will not get scripts for the eighth season of the show due to the HBO hack and leaks that have plagued the popular television series.

Sky Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

