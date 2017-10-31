Game of Thrones fans to converge at The Outlet

Have you ever dreamed of being a king, queen or khaleesi?

Unlike Ned Stark, there is no need to lose your head to achieve your dream of sitting on the iconic Iron Throne of the Kingdom of Westeros, as it will be in The Outlet, Banbridge until Sunday November 12.

Open to the public, the Iron Throne Experience is licensed by HBO and the features a life-size replica of the famous throne, measuring over 7’2” in height, 5’11” in depth and 5’5” in width. Also on display are Joffrey Baratheon’s crown, a number of swords from the show including Ice, Longclaw, Needle, Oathkeeper and Jaime Lannister’s, as well as replica dragon eggs.

On the epic Game of Thrones TV show, the throne was constructed by Aegon I Targaryen, the first king of the Seven Kingdoms. He made it from the swords surrendered by his enemies. Legend has it, it’s made of a thousand swords that took 59 days to hammer out into a throne.

Chris Nelmes, centre manager at The Outlet, said; “Partly filmed in Northern Ireland, the Game of Thrones TV series has been a big hit right across the world. This exhibit offers a fantastic chance for fans to come along and experience a little bit of the hit series for themselves by getting the chance to sit on the famous Iron Throne.”

Tickets available from £10 which includes professional photos. No booking required. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday 12-6pm and Sunday 1-6pm. For more information, visit www.the-outlet.co.uk, facebook.com/outletbanbridge or follow @outletbanbridge on Twitter.