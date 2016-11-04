Hit crime series ‘The Fall’ to get another season

Popular television drama, ‘The Fall’, which is set in Belfast, is to return for another season, it has been revealed.

The final episode of season three was shown last Friday and it looked like serial-killer Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) and DSI Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) had both come to the end of the road.

The ending suggested time had been called on ‘The Fall’ but not according to Irish actress, Lacy Moore, who plays concerned parent, Lisa Benedetto.

Moore told The Irish Daily Mirror she had agreed to reprise the role in a fourth season.

“It’s funny because there has been so much stuff online about it being the end of The Fall,” said Moore.

“All I know is I’m supposed to be back in series four - I have no idea why people are saying it’s the end.

“I think they’re bringing in new characters to play the leads but I’m pretty sure they’re going forward with another season.

“It’s got such a massive fan base, it really is super popular, so it should go on for another series.”