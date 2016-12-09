Hollywood star Kirk Douglas marks 100th birthday

Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas is celebrating his 100th birthday today.

The screen veteran racked up a career spanning seven decades that included three Oscar nominations, as well as an honorary Academy Award in 1996 for being "a creative and moral force in the motion picture community".

Best known for his roles in Spartacus (1960) and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (1954), Douglas earned his Oscar nominations for Best Actor in Champion (1949), The Bad And The Beautiful (1952), and Lust For Life (1956), but lost out on the trophy each time.

Despite suffering a severe stroke in 1996 which affected his speech, Douglas went through years of voice therapy to get back into acting and starred in Diamonds in 1999 alongside Bacall, playing an old fighter recovering from a stroke.

The most recent film he appeared in was 2004's Illusion, about an ailing movie director, and in 2008 he featured in TV movie Empire State Building Murders.