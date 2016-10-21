Hunniford set for return after legally sensitive comment

Loose Women have confirmed that Gloria Hunniford will return to the show after speculation about her future following a comment about footballer Ched Evans.

On Monday’s episode of the panel chat show the 76-year-old presenter from Northern Ireland said Mr Evans, the footballer cleared of rape, was the “last person that she would send her grandchildren to for sex education”.

She didn’t appear on the show again during the week and on Thursday ITV issued an apology to Mr Evans after threats from his legal team.

The apology followed a statement issued by Mr Evans’ campaign team which said Miss Hunniford “misrepresented the evidence presented at Cardiff Crown Court”

“Opinion is acceptable but misinformation broadcast on primetime television is not,” they said.

The week’s developments led to speculation Miss Hunniford may quit.

A Loose Women spokesman said there was “absolutely no truth” in the rumour that Miss Hunniford was set to resign.

He said: “Gloria is back with us on the panel next week.”

A spokesman for Miss Hunniford reiterated that the presenter would not be resigning. He said: “There is absolutely no truth in this allegation of any resignation or any feeling of humiliation whatsoever.”

Mr Evans’ website followed the apology with a statement which said: “We are pleased that Loose Women apologised to Ched Evans in respect of a statement made by Gloria Hunniford earlier this week which was inaccurate. We are pleased that this episode is now finalised.”