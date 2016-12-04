I'm a Celebrity: Scarlett, Adam and Joel bid for jungle crown

A woman best known for watching TV from the comfort of her own home, a comedian and a soap actor are the three finalists in this year's reality jungle adventure I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Scarlett Moffatt, 26, appears on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox where families are filmed discussing the programmes they watch together - and before taking part in the ITV contest, she was more likely to be viewing a bushtucker trial from her armchair.

But now she is in the running to be crowned queen of the jungle as the bookies' favourite to win the reality TV competition, which reaches its final tonight.

Moffatt, from County Durham, will go up against comedian Joel Dommett, 30, and 28-year-old Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas.

The trio found out that they had made it through to the last episode at the end of Saturday's instalment from camp, where presenters Ant and Dec announced that Olympic hockey player Sam Quek would be leaving camp.

First to be voted out this series was broadcaster Danny Baker, followed by radio DJ Lisa Snowdon, ballroom dancer Ola Jordan, dancer Jordan Banjo, mathematician Carol Vorderman, actor Larry Lamb, Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts and ex-footballer Wayne Bridge.

Last year's show was won by reality TV star Vicky Pattison who is known for appearing in the programme Geordie Shore.

The final of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! takes place on this evening at 9pm on ITV.