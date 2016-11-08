James Nesbitt invests in boxing film to be filmed in Belfast

NI actor James Nesbitt is backing a new boxing film scheduled to film in Belfast at the start of next year.

The Cold Feet star has invested in the female-led boxing movie written by and starring The Fall’s Bronagh Taggart.

The crowd-funded film, entitled Guard, boasts an award-winning team including Bafta winner Michael Lennox, who was nominated for an Oscar for his short film Boogaloo and Graham in 2015, and Taggart’s husband and fellow Belfast actor, Jonathan Harden, best known for roles in Peep Show and Unforgotten.

Jessica Raine – star of Call the Midwife and Jericho – has also put her weight behind the independent project, which is being put together entirely on money raised by backers.

As well as Nesbitt and Raine, Guard has also got support from producers of The Fall, The Missing and Jamaica Inn, plus stars of Humans, Mr Selfridge, Line of Duty, The Thick of It and Peaky Blinders.