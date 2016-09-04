Magherafelt’s Niall Sexton wows X Factor judges to go through to the next round

Magherafelt barman Niall Sexton wowed the judges on the X Factor and booked his place in the next round.
The 22-year-old performed Sarah Bareilles’ Gravity last night and was described by Simon Cowell as a “class act”.
His audition was held earlier this year in front of Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.
Nicole said: “I felt every single word from you and I just love you.”
Niall was watched by proud mum Lee and siblings as well as the show host, Dermot O’Leary.
