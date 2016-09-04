Magherafelt’s Niall Sexton wows X Factor judges to go through to the next round

Magherafelt barman Niall Sexton wowed the judges on the X Factor and booked his place in the next round.

The 22-year-old performed Sarah Bareilles’ Gravity last night and was described by Simon Cowell as a “class act”.

Smiles all round.... Niall Sexton ( far left) from Co. Derry and Conor McGinty from Derry City with fellow contestants after smashing it in their X Factor auditions.

His audition was held earlier this year in front of Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.

Nicole said: “I felt every single word from you and I just love you.”

Niall was watched by proud mum Lee and siblings as well as the show host, Dermot O’Leary.