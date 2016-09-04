Search

Magherafelt’s Niall Sexton wows X Factor judges to go through to the next round

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 23rd August 2016 From Thames / Syco Entertainment The X Factor on ITV Pictured: Dermot O'Leary, Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell. Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh. This photograph is (C) Thames / Syco Entertainment and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website

Magherafelt barman Niall Sexton wowed the judges on the X Factor and booked his place in the next round.

The 22-year-old performed Sarah Bareilles’ Gravity last night and was described by Simon Cowell as a “class act”.

Smiles all round.... Niall Sexton ( far left) from Co. Derry and Conor McGinty from Derry City with fellow contestants after smashing it in their X Factor auditions.

His audition was held earlier this year in front of Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.

Nicole said: “I felt every single word from you and I just love you.”

Niall was watched by proud mum Lee and siblings as well as the show host, Dermot O’Leary.