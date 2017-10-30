Manchester Arena attack medics to be honoured by Prince William and Ed Sheeran

The Duke of Cambridge and Ed Sheeran will honour medics who battled to save lives after the Manchester Arena bombing at the Mirror's Pride Of Britain Awards.

Prince William and the singer-songwriter will present an award for the paramedics, nurses and surgeons who treated 220 people - including many young victims - following the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Firefighters who repeatedly braved the inferno at Grenfell Tower to rescue those trapped and members of the community who pulled together in the relief effort will also be recognised during the star-studded ceremony in London on Monday.

David Beckham, Simon Cowell, Professor Stephen Hawking, Sir Michael Caine and One Direction's Liam Payne are among the celebrities who will pay tribute to the achievements of winners.

The awards, in partnership with TSB, follow a year in which the UK's emergency services were tested to the limit by a string of terror attacks in London and Manchester, as well as the Grenfell fire in June, in which around 80 people died.

Wayne Marques, the British Transport Police officer who fought off all three London Bridge attackers with just his baton after being blinded in one eye as they swiped at him with knives, and Charlie Guenigault, an off-duty officer who also took on the terrorists, will be recognised for their outstanding bravery.

Pc Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death when he confronted terrorist Khalid Masood outside the Houses of Parliament during the Westminster Bridge attack, will receive a posthumous award for bravery.

Carol Vorderman, who is hosting the ceremony, said: "It's important this year that the Pride Of Britain awards pay tribute to the heroic work of our emergency services, who have gone above and beyond over the past 12 months."

Other winners include five-year-old Suzie McCash, who dialled 999 to save her mum's life, and 85-year-old Dilys Price, who has completed over 1,100 sky dives for charity.

Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be among those presenting awards during the ceremony at Grosvenor House in Park Lane.

The Pride Of Britain Awards will be broadcast on Tuesday November 7 at 8pm on ITV.