Movies to celebrate the life acquatic

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is returning to the UK this autumn, bringing an evening of inspirational and jaw-dropping ocean films to almost 30 venues across Britain and Northern Ireland with a date at Newtownabbey’s Theatre at the Mill on September 13.

The event, which originates in Australia, features a brand-new selection of the world’s best ocean-themed short films, with action and spell-binding footage from both above and below the water’s surface. The 2017 film programme sees intrepid freedivers explore haunting shipwrecks, nomadic sailors face the icy waters of Antarctica, and features awe-inspiring marine life such as humpback wales and the endangered Giant Pacific Mantaray.

“We’re delighted to be bringing the Ocean Film Festival World Tour back to UK audiences for the fourth year running,” says tour director Nell Teasdale.

“Featuring incredible cinematography, the films capture the raw beauty and power of the ocean, while celebrating an eclectic and fascinating mix of characters who live for the sea’s salt spray.”

The annual Ocean Film Festival arrives Newtownabbey on September 13 with a brand new selection of the ocean films, from both above and below the surface.

Brought to you by the team behind the Banff Film Festival UK Tour, this collection of short films celebrates divers, paddlers, surfers and oceanographers who live for the sea’s salt spray. You can be wowed at the mind blowing marine life; exhilarated by the power of the waves, and inspired by the characters who dedicate their lives to answering the call of the ocean.

The Ocean Film Festival world your will be at the Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey on September 13, Newtownabbey. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.theatreatthemill.com or call the box office on 02890 340202.

For more information on the festival visit www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk.