Myleene Klass in Altnagelvin on television tonight

A television show in which Myleene Klass visits Altnagelvin Hospital will be broadcast on BBC One tonight.

Matron, Medicine and Me: 70 years of the NHS will start at 10.45 p.m. on BBC One.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Myleene Klass visited Altnagelvin Hospital earlier this year to film part of the BBC programme.

Altnagelvin Hospital was specifically chosen to feature in the programme due to it famously being the first hospital built by the NHS after the second world war.

While filming Myleene visited the construction site of the new state-of-the-art Radiotherapy Centre and also spoke with former nurses of Altnagelvin Hospital to hear their stories of what nursing was like back then and the facilities available at the time. How times have changed!

Myleene has a passionate interest in nursing, as her mum - Magdalena - joined the NHS as a nurse from the Philippines over 40 years ago.