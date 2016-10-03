Netflix: the best new TV and movies in October

October is a rather fascinating month for Netflix. The streaming site hosts the return of Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi satire Black Mirror, its first ever scripted series based on a YouTube celebrity, and a Werner Herzog documentary. All exclusive to the service.

There are interesting prospects besides those as well however, so here are the highlights of Netflix UK’s October lineup.

The Siege of Jadotville

What is it? Based on the true tale of the 1961 siege of a 150-member Irish UN battalion, this Netflix Original film stars Jamie Dornan as Commander Patrick Quinlan, who steels his men to hold out against enemy troops. Could be a riveting watch.

When can I watch it? October 7

Mascots

What is it? A new mockumentary film from Christopher Guest, famous for his role as Nigel Tufnel in that most seminal of comedies, This Is Spinal Tap. This one focuses on the World Mascot Association championships, otherwise known as the ‘Gold Fluffy Award’. Chris O’Dowd and Jane Lynch head up a cast of well known comics.

When can I watch it? October 13

Haters Back Off

What is it? Whatever your opinion of Colleen Ballinger’s outlandish YouTube character, Miranda Sings (or whether you’ve never even heard of her), there is no denying this sees an interesting convergence of medias. It’s the first scripted TV series to ever be produced off the back of a YouTube celebrity, and will tell Ballinger’s story.

When can I watch it? October 14

Black Mirror (Season 3)

What is it? The first two series of Black Mirror deservedly gained cult status when they screened on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Word spread like wildfire, the disturbing, darkly funny and thought-provoking show became hugely popular, and Netflix snapped writer Charlie Brooker up for a fresh run of standalone episodes under their ‘Netflix Originals’ banner. Series 3 looks set to satirise every aspect of our media driven world, and has drafted in big names including Bryce Dallas Howard, not to mention some impressive directorial talent. The first two series of the unique drama anthology will also be made available earlier in the month.

When can I watch it? October 21

Into the Inferno

What is it? Werner Herzog releasing a documentary exclusively through Netflix is one of those thing you probably thought you’d never live to see, but here it is. Hitting the service shortly after premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, Herzog and volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer travel across the world looking at the world’s most dangerous volcanoes. In Herzog’s hands, any subject becomes compelling.

When can I watch it? October 28