NI Star Wars actor: I was more starstruck with Steve Bruce than the cast

NI actor Jonathan Harden had given up hope of journeying to a galaxy far, far away after not making the cut during auditions for the first of the newest Star Wars movies.

However, the Belfast man got an unexpected Christmas present back in 2015 when he was told he had got a part in The Last Jedi – due in cinemas on December 15 – based on his previous audition.

The only problem he faced was trying to keep the top-secret information from his nephews and nieces.

The 38-year-old said: “That Christmas I’d bought them all Star Wars stuff, I’d just found out I was going to be in the new movie and I couldn’t say.”

While he has enjoyed all the Star Wars movies, Jonathan does not claim to be as big a fan as some of his friends.

He said: “I was really glad I wasn’t a huge fan – I have friends whose houses are coming down with memorabilia – otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to cope on set. It would have been like the time I met [former Manchester United player] Steve Bruce and started tripping over myself and behaving like a nine-year-old. I get far more starstruck by footballers than actors.”

Skellig Michael off the coast of Ireland was one of the filming locations for the Force Awakens and Last Jedi

In The Last Jedi, Jonathan plays a member of the Resistance, led by General Leia. He said: “It’s not a huge part but it’s a speaking role. I know I’m definitely in it because I’ve seen some of the bits. You’re always slightly nervous because you don’t want to say, ‘I’m in Star Wars’ and then end up on the cutting room floor.

“I’m not the first Northern Ireland actor to be in Star Wars. I’m not even the first Belfast actor. Ian McElhinney beat me to it in The Force Awakens.”

The Belfast man added: “I was on set with a lot of the big characters. Carrie Fisher was there with her dog Gary. It was very sad what happened, but I think she’s going to feature heavily in this film and will also be in the next one through the magic of CGI.”

Jonathan told how he has also been ‘owned’ by the Star Wars franchise. He said: “They do a 360 degree scan of your body in costume so they can insert you into the games, make toys of you or if they want to CGI additional scenes in the film. It’s a bit weird because they now own an exact likeness of me at a particular point in time.”

A clip from the second trailer for the new Star Wars movie

He added: “From now on when I tell someone I’m an actor and they ask, ‘have you been in anything I know?’ I’ll be able to say, ‘have you heard of a film called Star Wars?’.”