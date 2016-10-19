Northern Ireland baker Andrew Smyth through to final of Great British Bake Off

Andrew Smyth who is originally from Co Down has made it through to the final of Great British Bake Off.

Andrew Smyth, a former pupil of Sullivan Upper who works for Rolls Royce, is one of 12 amateur bakers taking part in the BBC One show.

The 25-year-old originally from Holywood, who lives with friends in Derby, impressed the judges tonight as he was named Starbaker during Patisserie Week this Wednesday.

The 25-year-old aerospace engineer is up against Jane Beedle and Candice Brown in the bid to become Britain’s top baker after Selasi Gbormittah was eliminated.

The final takes place next Wednesday at 8pm on BBC1.