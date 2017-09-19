On the box: Tonight's TV picks

Staying in tonight? From beautiful baked goods to betrayal, we take a look at tonight's TV picks.

Great British Bake Off (C4, 8pm)

Suranne Jones plays Dr Gemma Foster

Hard to believe that after seven previous series, there has never been a caramel week.

All that is about to change as the nine remaining bakers face some cavity-inducing hurdles. Prue Leith & Paul Hollywood have set the contestants three sticky challenges - a super sweet signature with a rich teatime favourite, a double Dutch technical & a caramel showstopper. Three tasks will result in one star baker, while another will leave for good. Sandi Toksvig & Noel Fielding lend a hand.

Doctor Foster (BBC1, 9pm)

When we were reunited with Dr Gemma Foster (Suranne Jones) a fortnight ago, her life appeared to be on an even keel after she had exposed her husband’s numerous betrayals in the most explosive way possible at the end of the first series.

However, since Simon (Bertie Carvel) reappeared, the GP’s world has become fractured again, and in ways she never could have predicted.

In tonight’s third episode of the immensely popular psychological drama, Gemma and Simon are at each other’s throats again. However, the estranged couple agree to put their own feelings aside in order to help their son Tom (Tom Taylor) who has problems of his own, some stemming from his father’s return.

But, after all that has gone on between the pair, this proves easier said than done.