One Direction star Louis Tomlinson to honour mother on X Factor

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson will pay tribute to his late mother during The X Factor this weekend as the final three contestants fight it out to be named 2016 champion.

Johannah Deakin, 43, died on Wednesday after a battle with leukaemia.

Tomlinson, 24, will go ahead with his scheduled performance as per the wishes of his mother, his management confirmed on Friday.

He will return to the show where One Direction found fame in 2010, when they finished third behind Rebecca Ferguson and eventual winner Matt Cardle.

The remaining three acts will take to the stage twice on Saturday night.

Boy band 5 After Midnight, who are bidding to become the first boy band to win the show, will perform Beyonce's Crazy in Love - while Nicole Scherzinger's act Matt Terry will sing Take Me Home by Jess Glynne.

Finnish singer Saara Aalto will performs Everybody Wants to Rule The World by Tears For Fears as she bids to become the first foreign act to win the UK show.

The acts will also perform a duet with an accomplished musician.

Also performing will be The Weeknd, Madness, Kylie Minogue and Little Mix - the only group to have ever won the X Factor.