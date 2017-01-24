Oscars: Dev Patel nominated for supporting role in Lion

Dev Patel has been nominated for his first Oscar for his supporting role in Lion.

The Slumdog Millionaire star plays a young man separated from his family using Google Earth to find his way home.

He is nominated in the best supporting actor category alongside Mahershala Ali for Moonlight, Jeff Bridges for Hell Or High Water, Lucas Hedges for Manchester By The Sea and Michael Shannon for Nocturnal Animals.

British actor Andrew Garfield has been nominated for the best actor Oscar for his role in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.

Garfield will go up against Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for La La Land and Casey Affleck, nominated for Manchester By The Sea.

They are joined by Denzel Washington, who is nominated for Fences and Viggo Mortensen, nominated for Captain Fantastic.

La La Land picked up two best original song nominations for Audition (The Fools Who Dream) and City Of Stars, as well as nods for its score, costume design, production design and sound mixing and sound editing.

British actress Naomie Harris has landed her first Oscar nomination in the supporting actress category for her role as a drug addict in Moonlight.

She is nominated alongside Viola Davis, who has been recognised for her role in Fences, Michelle Williams for Manchester By The Sea, Nicole Kidman who is nominated for Lion and Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures.

Meryl Streep has received her 20th Oscar nomination for her role as an opera singer in Florence Foster Jenkins.

She is nominated in the best actress category alongside Irish-Ethiopian star Ruth Negga for Loving, French star Isabelle Huppert for Elle, Natalie Portman for Jackie and Emma Stone for La La Land.