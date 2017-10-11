Regional tour of award-wining locally produced thriller

Film Hub NI, in partnership with Belfast Film Festival, are pleased to be supporting a regional tour of locally produced thriller Bad Day for the Cut starring Nigel O’ Neill and Susan Lynch.

Released by Kaleidoscope Entertainment, gritty revenge drama Bad Day for the Cut is the debut movie by director/writer Chris Baugh and producer/writer Brendan Mullin, a Tyrone pair who run Six Mile Hill Productions. The film tells the story of a mild-mannered middle-aged Irish farmer, who still lives at home with his mother, who sets off on a mission of revenge when the old lady is murdered.

Shot in Belfast and Templepatrick, the film wowed audiences at Sundance Film Festival - the movie became the first feature-length production made in Northern Ireland ever to be presented at the event. It also impressed at the Belfast Film Festival earlier this year. Now film lovers across Northern Ireland will have the chance to catch it as the film tours around each of the six counties.

After being screened at Queen’s Film Theatre the tour calls at the Picture House, Ballyclare, Portrush Film Theatre, Subterranean Film Club, Omagh, Dungannon Film Club, Fermanagh Film Club, Newcastle Community Cinema and the Foyle Film Festival, Londonderry.

Chris Baugh, the film’s director said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Bad Day For The Cut on the road with Film Hub NI and can’t wait to share the movie with audiences all over Northern Ireland.”

Richard Williams, CEO, Northern Ireland Screen said: “Chris and Brendan are two very talented filmmakers whom we are very proud to have supported over recent years. Being selected for international festivals such as Sundance is not only testimony to this but also a strong validation of our New Talent Focus Scheme through which the film was developed. However, it is very important that local audiences also have the opportunity to see projects such as this on the big screen. We are delighted to hear that Film Hub NI will take Bad Day for the Cut out on the road; audiences are in for a real treat.”

Full details of all screenings are available at www.filmhubni.org.